Delay in Principal appointments explained

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Several public schools have commenced the new school year without Principals and executive administration roles due to a prolonged appointment process, Director of Education Dominique McCartney-Russell said Wednesday.

President of the Bahamas Union of Teachers, Belinda Wilson, revealed this information during a local radio show on Wednesday morning.

McCartney-Russell emphasized the existence of rigorous policies and procedures that precede the selection of leaders within the education system.

However, she did not specify a timeline for the appointments or the number of schools affected by this situation.