DEHS disinfecting to limit spread of COVID-19

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The Department of Environmental Health Services announced yesterday that it has embarked on a disinfecting exercise, as a preventive measure to limit the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

A video circulating on social media, show men on trucks, spraying the side of the streets with liquid.

“The cleaning of visibly dirty surfaces such as roads and sidewalks followed by disinfection is a best practice measure for prevention of COVID-19 throughout the communities,” said Melony McKenzie, director of the DEHS.

McKenize noted that the disinfectant sprayed from the hypo machines, is “not harmful to pedestrians or motorists”.

The exercise is being carried out by a team of 12 on rotation, between the hours of 8:30pm to 1am until March 31, 2020; and thereafter if necessary. The areas being targeted are downtown Bay Street, Potter’s Cay Dock, Montagu Beach and fishing ramp, Shirley Street and East Street, the Fish Fry at Arawak Cay, Saunders Beach, Nassau Street, Poinciana Drive and East Street.

The latest measures comes as Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis announce strict measures that expand the emergency powers regulations introduced last week.

The prime minister implemented a 24-hour curfew and border shutdown among additional measures that expand the emergency powers regulations introduced last week to prevent the local spread of COVID-19.

Minnis unveiled a ‘shelter in place’ order that will effect the closure of roads to non-essential travel, and a total restriction on social activities starting 9 a.m. today.

All airports, sea ports are closed to incoming regional or international traffic or visitors.

Public beaches and markets like the Fish Fry at Arawak Cay and Potters Cay Dock have been closed.

The new measures will also remain in effect until March 31, unless extended.

There are four confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country. As of Sunday, the national lab had tested some 117 people.