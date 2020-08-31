Decomposed body found on New Providence

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The badly decomposed body of a man was found on East Avenue off Carmichael Road yesterday.

According to police, the body was discovered at the rear of a residence situated on East Avenue, and reported shortly before 4pm.

Assistant Superintendent Audley Peters said: “Officers responded, and on their arrival, they were directed to bushes at the rear of a residence where they found the decomposing body of what appeared to be a male.

“Her Majesty’s Coroner visited the scene and was appraised of the facts. The police have initiated the protocols that will assist in determining the cause of death and the identification of the victim.

“Investigation into this matter continues,” he added.