DECISIONS, DECISIONS: Bahamian men still split on vaccine after COVID-19 linked to erectile dysfunction

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Emerging studies that link COVID-19 to erectile dysfunction (ED) in men long after they have recovered from the virus were met with mixed reactions yesterday.

Several men Eyewitness News spoke with said notwithstanding the associated risk of pulmonary and respiratory damage, in addition to other long-term effects, including possible erectile dysfunction, the vaccine was too much of a risk when compared to contracting the virus.

However, others said the evidence should give cause for more men to become vaccinated.

Kenneth Francis, who has opted not to vaccinate, said the vaccine does not offer 100 percent protection from contracting COVID-19, and despite being approved for emergency use, there is no guarantee of its long-term side effects.

“I am not going to put it in my body,” he told Eyewitness News.

“Why are they issuing it? I don’t know. That is not my business. Well, it is kind of my business, but not my business because what they do, is what they do best.

“But me personally, I’m not going to put a vaccine in me knowing that it is going to give me complications.”

Asked about concerns of long-term impacts of the virus, including ED, Francis said he believes doubling up on the mitigation protocols is the best route to avoid contracting the virus, even with more contagious strains of COVID-19 spreading.

“With the erectile dysfunction and the virus itself, that’s what it causes, OK, cool,” he said.

“But let’s look at the natural remedies that God has put in place for us to take.

“There is a lot of bush, we would call it, out there that actually contributes and helps our immune system.”

Dexter Rolle, 54, a father who has not been vaccinated, said the link between COVID-19 and erectile dysfunction would give him pause to consider the vaccine.

“I would like to get it, but, like I said, I am waiting for the American vaccine,” he said.

“I feel more safe with the American one — Pfizer, Moderna. I feel better using that. But I am concerned, very concerned.”

A man who identified himself as Mr Sony said he took the COVID-19 vaccine based on the encouragement of the government and health officials for the benefit of his health and the return to normalcy.

He said with evidence of ED being prevalent in men who have contracted the virus, he hopes to see more men join the line for the jab.

“I cannot decide, but if it is something that we need to stop and the vaccine can stop it, and it is something that needs to be encouraged — to vaccinate more, we [need] to do so,” he said.

Resident Allan Bain said while ED may be one of the downsides of contracting COVID-19, the risk of the vaccine, for him, is too great.

He pointed to cases of blood clotting possibly linked to COVID-19, though these have been rare among the hundreds of millions of people who have been vaccinated.

“Why is our government using our people as test guinea pigs?” he asked.

“I just read the other day that this nurse took the shot and now she is a dead woman.

“…Why is Dr Hubert Minnis and his crew using our people as test guinea pigs?

“If you want to test something, go in the lab. I would encourage any Bahamian — don’t take the shot.”

Asked if he plans to take the vaccine, Bain said: “Hell no.”

Studies examining penile tissue in men who have recovered from COVID-19 found the presence of the virus in their genitals long after the initial infection, concluding that endothelial cell dysfunction from the virus could contribute to ED.

Renowned Urologist and Laparoscopic Surgeon Dr Greggory Pinto of the Family Medicine Center on Blake Road said recovered COVID-19 patients in their 20s and 30s in The Bahamas have experienced erectile dysfunction months after being infected and recovering.

He also noted studies have been conclusive on testicular issues, including fertility.

Pinto encouraged Bahamians to get vaccinated, noting it is the best way to get back to normalcy and develop herd immunity, as well as guarding against long-term health impacts such as ED.