De Gourville retires; new PAHO/WHO rep appointed

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and World Health Organization (WHO) yesterday announced a change in their representative in The Bahamas and Turks and Caicos Islands, following the retirement of Dr Esther de Gourville, who served in that capacity between November 2016 and January 2021.

Dr Eldonna Boisson has been appointed the new PAHO/WHO representative in The Bahamas and Turks and Caicos Islands, effective January 27, 2021.

Boisson has been employed with PAHO/WHO since 1998 and is well known for her work at PAHO/WHO’s Caribbean Sub-Regional office, where she implemented technical cooperation projects and programmes in 26 Caribbean countries in the areas of Antimicrobial Resistance, capacity building for the International Health Regulations (IHR), communicable diseases surveillance and established strategic partnerships and collaborations with regional and international health institutions and stakeholders.

Since January 2020, she has also been a member of the PAHO/WHO Incident Management System Team (IMST) for the COVID-19 response, in which capacity she supported the English and Dutch-speaking Caribbean countries and United Nations agencies in the areas of surveillance and travel health measures.

Boisson’s prior work included collaborative projects with the United Kingdom’s Public Health Agency, United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) and Public Health Agency Canada. She also headed the Epidemiology Unit at the former Caribbean Epidemiology Centre (CAREC/PAHO/WHO) in Trinidad and Tobago.

PAHO/WHO wishes Boisson success in her new assignment and looks forward to continued technical cooperation for health development with The Bahamas and Turks and Caicos Islands.