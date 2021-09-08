Davis: US Embassy will investigate fake FBI docs

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Leader Philip Davis yesterday advised he has filed a report with the US Embassy over a number of fake documents purporting he and his party are under investigation by the FBI.

In a statement, Davis acknowledged that there are “a number of fake”documents” circulating, insisting that they contain smears against party members.

The PLP Leader said the documents were “presumably” released by the the FNM or their agents.

“The perpetrators should know that this kind of fraud is taken very seriously and, when proven, carry extremely severe consequences,” he continued.

“We have already reported the documents to the US Embassy who have said they will investigate.

“We are also in discussion with our lawyers to decide what appropriate legal action should be taken here in The Bahamas.”

Davis urged Bahamians to focus on the “real issues” such as the surge in COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths as well as the current economic challenges, in order to decide which path the country should go after September 16.

“As the election draws nearer, we appreciate that desperate people are likely to do increasingly desperate things,” he added.

“We will therefore remain vigilant to any activities which infringe on our rights and reputation.

“Despite the ramping up of these dark political methods, we encourage all Bahamians not to be distracted, and focus on choosing a more competent, compassionate government, that will lead them out of this crisis.”

The advanced polls are set for Thursday and the General Elections for September 16.