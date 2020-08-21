Davis travels to US for further care

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis was flown to a hospital in the United States yesterday to be closer to his daughter, who works a senior critical care physician.

Davis, who tested positive for COVID-19, had been receiving treatment at Doctors Hospital since last Friday.

“The last few days have been especially difficult for so many Bahamians,” Davis said in a statement.

“…As many of you know, my daughter Philippa is a very senior doctor in the United States.

“She would like me to be close by as I complete my treatment.

“After a family discussion, I have decided to fly to a hospital in the United States.”

The Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) leader thanked the doctors and nurses and all the support staff at Doctors’ Hospital who helped to look after him.

“I am in close contact with colleagues and friends and will continue to monitor what is happening in our country,” he said.

“I pray God’s continued blessings on us all. I miss you all and look forward to being with you again soon.”

Last Friday, Davis advised that he and Senator Dr. Michael Darville were at the hospital being examined out of an abundance of caution.

Both Davis and Darville later confirmed that they had contracted the virus.

PLP Deputy Leader Chester Cooper said yesterday that party officials were informed of Davis’ travels to the U.S. for further medical care.

“We will continue to respect the privacy of the Leader and his family and urge all others to do the same,” Cooper said.

As of yesterday, The Bahamas recorded 1,610 positive COVID-19 cases.

Another COVID-19-related death was also recorded, pushing the total to 23.