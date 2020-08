NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis is progressing well and remains strong as he receives care in a U.S. hospital for COVID-19, according to Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Fred Mitchell.

Davis tested positive for the novel coronavirus earlier this month and was subsequently flown to the United States for treatment.

“The family of the leader of the opposition has advised the party that the leader continues to make progress,” Mitchell said in a statement today.

Mitchell said he spoke with Davis using a video link.

“He spoke from his private room,” the PLP chairman said.

“He looks well and spoke strongly. The doctors are pleased with his progress.

“No visitors are allowed per hospital policy during the pandemic.

“Both the family and the doctors are pleased with the progress.

“Today he (Davis) issued a statement on the 20th anniversary of Sir Lynden’s passing.”

Davis was receiving treatment at Doctors Hospital up to August 14.

He advised that he and Senator Michael Darville were at the hospital being examined out of an abundance of caution.

Both later confirmed they had contracted the virus.

Davis was flown to a hospital in the US to be closer to his daughter, Philippa, who works as a senior critical care physician, according to Davis.

During a national address Monday, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said the nation continues to pray for Davis, Darville and Central and South Eleuthera MP Hank Johnson, who has since been discharged from hospital and remains in quarantine.

“We pray for the recovery and healing of all who are COVID-positive,” Minnis said.

“I ended my own period of quarantine this morning (Monday). I wish to report that I am COVID negative.”

In his statement on the anniversary of Sir Lynden Pindling, Davis said recalled the founding prime minister fondly as a man who cared deeply for the nation and Bahamians

“On this day and tomorrow, I urge all Bahamians to remember Sir Lynden,” the statement read.

“Remember when he charged us to defend our Bahamas.

“He said that if Bahamians aren’t prepared to defend The Bahamas, then we don’t deserve to have it.”

As of yesterday, there were 1,798 confirmed COVID-19 cases, and 1,113 active cases.

Hospitalizations increased to 90 cases, up from 87 the day before.

And the COVID death stood at 46 on Monday, up from the 29 reported for Saturday.

Health officials said the increase included deaths being investigated.