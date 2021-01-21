Damianos Sotheby’s International Realty announces top producers and listing agents for 2020

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Damianos Sotheby’s International Realty yesterday announced the company’s top producers and listing agents for 2020.

Nick Damianos was the company’s overall top producer and listing agent, followed by Mark Hussey and Vanessa and Christopher Ansell of the Ansell Group.

Hope Town-based Jane Patterson was top producer on Abaco, while Spanish Wells-based agent Darrin Sands earned the title of Top Producer in the Eleuthera market.

Chief Brokerage Officer Lana Rademaker said: “Despite the challenges and obstacles faced in 2020, our team pivoted and persevered, capitalizing on the enduring relationships we’ve cultivated with our clients over many years, and harnessing the power of the Sotheby’s International Realty network.

“I am extremely proud of, and impressed by, what these agents managed to accomplish during such trying times.”

Top Producer Nick Damianos emphasized Sotheby’s International Realty’s global marketing reach as a key factor in disseminating the competitive advantages of Bahamas real estate to prospects around the world, particularly the firm’s deep well of virtual tools and solutions that were crucial to success in 2020.

“Sotheby’s International Realty’s virtual toolbox has been in place for years, so when travel restrictions were put in place, we were able to hit the ground running and continue showcasing the properties, lifestyle and residency advantages of The Bahamas to high-net-worth individuals without missing a beat,” he said.

“Additionally, we were able to lean on the expansive Sotheby’s International Realty network which allows us to tap into markets that would otherwise be unaware of what The Bahamas has to offer and the spectacular properties we represent.”

Rademaker added: “Based on our ability to successfully navigate 2020, we have a positive outlook for 2021. Between all that we learned throughout 2020 from a business perspective, and the number of inquiries we’ve been receiving since the end of last year, we’re confident we’ll move forward into this new year from a position of strength.”