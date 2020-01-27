Damianos Sotheby’s International Realty announces newest estate agent and 2019 awardees

NASSAU, BAHAMAS— Damianos Sotheby’s International Realty has announced Sarah Chemaly as the newest estate agent to join their sales team.

Chemaly is an entrepreneur, who created her own fitness company and was also co-owner of a restaurant in Nassau for four years, the company said.

The company highlighted her keen ability to nurture lasting business relationships in a recent press statement.

It furthered her background in education allows her to breakdown information for clients that could otherwise be overwhelming.

Damianos Sotheby’s also revealed 2019 award recipients in the Top Listing Agent and Agent Circle of Excellence categories.

Mark Hussey and Bianca Aranha, representing Team Hussey, were named the company’s top listing agents for 2019- totaling $56M in property value listed.

Mitzi Pearce earned the title of Top Listing Agent in the Abaco market, while Joan Braithwaite and Angelika Bacchus share the title of Top Listing Agents in Eleuthera as Team Bacchus-Braithwaite.

“Last year was a strong year for our agents who operate as teams,” said Lana Rademaker, Chief Brokerage Officer.

“The real estate market in The Bahamas continues to get more and more competitive and we’re finding that the team structure is beneficial in terms of being able to cover more ground and offer clients even more personalized attention.”

Launched in 2018, the Agent Circle of Excellence Award (ACE) is an internal incentive program that recognizes sales agents who represent the many facets of what it takes to be a successful salesperson.

Shane Cash, who focuses predominantly on sales in the Hope Town, Abaco, market earned the ACE award for June 2019 while Jacqueline Lightbourn, who focuses on sales around New Providence, received the ACE award in December.