Dames warns Brave: “You finished”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Minister of National Security Marvin Dames on Wednesday signaled to Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis that he was “finished”, asserting in Parliament that there were several matters he will deal with him on in time.

Dames was scolding Englerston MP Glenys Hanna-Martin at the time he made the comment.

“Cat Island, you finished,” the minister said.

“I have a lot to deal with you with.

“You will get it in time. You will get it in time.

“But you had enough schooling today.

“I ain’t ga’ stand here and give you [another lesson].”

It was unclear what Dames was referring to as he did not expound.

Governing members have previously gone on the attack against the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) leader with controversial claims.

In January 2019, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis claimed a number of foreign investors did not want to advance any projects under the Christie administration, where Davis served as deputy prime minister and minister of works, because the previous administration could not be trusted.

At the time, Minnis claimed those investors said they were unwilling to “grease the hands of certain PLP muck-a-mucks”.

The prime minister never named the potential investors, though Davis challenged him to do so and defended the PLP’s record with encouraging major investments over the last two decades.

In December 2019, Water and Sewerage Corporation (WSC) Executive Chairman Adrian Gibson said a police investigation had been launched into matters related to the construction of the Gladstone Road Waste Water Treatment Plant under the PLP.

The matter reported on by the auditor general reported several irregularities, namely advance payments made to the contractor, Nassau Island Development (NID).

In Parliament, Gibson pointed out Davis presided over the corporation, and there would be “many surprises to come in early 2020” related to the police investigation and a civil suit.

But Minister of Public Works Desmond Bannister has said Davis did not authorize controversial payments to NID.

As Dames exchanged words with Hanna-Martin over pay for reserve officers on Wednesday, the minister addressed the PLP leader.

“Don’t worry, Carmichael (Desmond Bannister) dealt with you earlier, QC.

“He took you to school. You took his bag — let me say this, Mr Speaker.

“Don’t worry, Cat Island, you had a lesson in law today, and you call yourself a QC.

“But I don’t have time for that.”

He was referring to a spat between Bannister and Davis, who accused the attorney general of breaching his parliamentary privilege relating to accusations against the prime minister and his failure to table certain financial reports on government spending during the pandemic.