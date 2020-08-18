Dames pledges to write prime minister on behalf of constituents

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Mount Moriah MP Marvin Dames said today he will write to the competent authority to express the “most vital” concerns of his constituents.

Dames, a Cabinet minister, acknowledged “we are not perfect beings”, but in order to return to some degree of normalcy “we must all work together”.

The minister said he spent Monday evening reading comments and messages from constituents, many of whom expressed how the immediate seven-day lockdown for New Providence has affected them.

“I am aware of how difficult it has been for most Bahamians and their families,” he wrote in a Facebook post.

“Much like the rest of the world we are in unchartered times.

“The struggles to meet the most basic obligations in the face of uncertainty is a daily challenge.

“These are indeed difficult times for all humanity and with God’s help and the understanding that as Bahamians, we are all in this together; and I remain confident therefore, that we will all get through this together.

“One thing is true; we are not perfect beings.

“But the test of a true man or women is to recognize what is best for himself/herself and for those he/she loves.

“Constituents we will persevere.”

To constituents, Dames said he noted their concerns and will address the most vital among them with the competent authority.

“Make no mistake regardless of how it may appear, as Bahamians, we all long to return our proud nation back to some degree of normalcy,” he stressed.

“In order for us to get there we must all work together in a spirit of brotherly love; recognizing that we will have our differences as we forge toward one common goal.”

During a national address Monday, the prime minister announced an immediate seven-day lockdown for New Providence and a continuation of the lockdown in Grand Bahama for seven more days beginning Tuesday.

He said COVID-19 continues to spread rapidly due to the failure of many people in The Bahamas to adhere to the health measures to mitigate against the virus.

Dames called the situation in Grand Bahama and New Providence “grave” and said the restructure measures were absolutely necessary, but acknowledged the sacrifice being asked of the Bahamian people.