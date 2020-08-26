Dames: 21 active COVID cases among police, defense force

Minister says it is expected officers will be impacted, but it has been “manageable” due to stringent practices



NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Minister of National Security Marvin Dames said yesterday that given the nature of activities among law enforcement officers who work on the frontlines amid the coronavirus pandemic, it was expected that officers will be impacted.

He dismissed suggestions from some quarters that officers were being unsafe or failing to adhere to the health guidelines to mitigate against the spread of the virus.

“These are very large agencies and they are just a microcosm of our wider society,” the minister told the media outside the Churchill Building.

“And so, it is expected therefore that given the nature of what they do, and the fact that they are a microcosm of our wider society, that we expect that there would some numbers within the ranks of these agencies.

“I mean to date, I believe the defense force has some 18 active cases and the police force [has] three active cases.

“So, as far as the police force is concerned those numbers have trended downward significantly and the prison, I believe, may have had two overall.

“So, when you look at it across the board these agencies are doing extremely well.”

Data on police officers during the period July 1 through August 23 showed 93 confirmed cases — 40 in Grand Bahama and 53 in New Providence.

Those confirmed cases also had 125 contact exposures — 50 in Grand Bahama and 75 in New Providence.

There were also 11 confirmed cases in the defense force during the period.

Dames said each law enforcement agency has “stringent” COVID-19 plans.

He said while the branches of law enforcement have been impacted, “I think the numbers are manageable”.

The minister said he meets daily with the commissioner of the police force, prison, and the commodore of the defense force.

He expressed confidence of the mitigation measures undertaken to contain cases, noting that A COVID monitor has been assigned to each division of the police force for example.

He said the same is being discussed for the defense force.

Yesterday, Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle said 71 impacted officers returned to work on Monday.

The commissioner told Eyewitness News the virus has “attacked” the Royal Bahamas Police Force, as he commended officers for their sacrifice and demonstrating “unmatched commitment and dedication”.

Asked to respond to suggestions from some quarters that officers were not adhering to the guidelines, Dames maintained that the police force is a microcosm of society and officers will in the same communities they police.

“It is expected, therefore,” he said. “I mean the police force has close to 4,000 members. That’s a significant number of the Bahamian workforce. So again, it is expected that will happen. You think people go out there to intentionally get COVID? Some people are reckless, yes. But I don’t agree with that (officers being reckless) for one second.”

The minister added that officers on the frontlines continue to wear protective equipment, social distance, and regularly sanitize.