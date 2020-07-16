Dahl-Regis to step down next week

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Dr Merceline Dahl-Regis, health consultant in the Office of the Prime Minister, is expected to step down as the government’s COVID-19 response coordinator next week.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Delon Brennen has confirmed task force co-chair Chief Medical Officer Dr Pearl McMillian will lead the team.

Dahl-Regis joined the task force in late March, and is a Bahamian public health pioneer known for her work in advancing and verifying regional disease elimination efforts.

Eyewitness News understands she made the announcement at a team meeting.

It is unclear whether she will continue to assist response efforts in another capacity.

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis, who currently serves as interim Minister of Health, is expected to deliver a national address on Sunday at 5pm.