Dahl-Regis among two dozen Bahamians named on Queen’s New Year’s Honors list

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Dr Merceline Dahl-Regis, health consultant in the Office of the Prime Minister, was among 24 Bahamians named on the Queen’s New Year’s Honors list that was released on New Year’s Eve.

Dahl-Regis acted as the government’s COVID-19 response coordinator for several months during the onset of the pandemic last March before stepping down in July.

At the time, the Office of the Prime Minister said Dahl-Regis, a Bahamian public health pioneer known for her work in advancing and verifying regional disease elimination efforts, would “continue to offer strategic advice” to the government despite stepping away from day-to-day operations.

She was named in the Order of Saint Michael and Saint George, Companion of the Most Excellent Order of Saint Michael and Saint George (CMG) for excellence in public and community health.

The other honorees were named as follows:

Order of the British Empire, Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (CBE):

James Mitchell Pinder for service to politics and business; and

Walter Wells for services to business and industry.

Order of the British Empire, Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE):

Dr Charles William Diggiss for services to medicine;

Frederik Gottlieb for services to politics and industry; and

Jeffrey Williams for services to sport and civic services.

Order of the British Empire, Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE):

Charlotte Joanne Albury for services to philanthropy, civic engagement and commerce;

Jason Matthew Albury for environmental stewardship, altruism and community service;

Reverend Remelda Carey for community involvement;

Captain Whitfield Neely for services to the nation;

Grover Martin Pinder for community involvement;

Ruban Roberts for services to business and civic involvement; and

Chad Wilson Sawyer for services to business.

British Empire Medal (BEM):

Laura Benson for services to religion and community activities;

Jeanette Elizabeth Davis for services to the community;

Etienne Farquharson Jr for services to business and community involvement;

Chenena Gibson for service to politics and civic involvement;

Neca Cecelia Knowles for services to business;

Linda Mae Sands for community involvement;

Gabriel Styles for religious work;

Boynell Williams for services to the community; and

Kenneth Robert Wood for services to business and politics.

Queen’s Police Medal (QPM):