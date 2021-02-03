D’Aguilar predicts tourism improvement by mid-year/third quarter

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Tourism Minister Dionisio D’Aguilar yesterday predicted that by the middle to third quarter of the year, the country’s tourism sector will begin to improve.

Speaking with reporters ahead of a Cabinet meeting, D’Aguilar acknowledged that things will get “bumpy” in the short term.

He noted that tourism is getting “a lot of body blows”, citing recent announcements by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and US President Joe Biden regarding COVID-19-related restrictions.

“Tourism is getting a lot of body blows. However, I’m relieved to see that the vaccine is rolling out with a level of robustness in the United States,” said D’Aguilar.

“In the next five to six months, the US will, by and large, have vaccinated a lot of their population, which bodes well for tourism because people will consider traveling again.

“The short-term will get a bit bumpy, but by the middle of the year and the third quarter of the year, I envision that things will begin to improve.”

According to recent data from the Central Bank of The Bahamas, total visitor arrivals declined by 73 percent from January to November of 2020, due in large part to the temporary closures of international borders.

Biden announced last month that international visitors traveling to the United States would be required to quarantine upon arrival in the country. D’Aguilar noted that while that requirement rolled back, the impact has been significant.

“I spoke to a number of the operators of the major hotels in New Providence and they told me that as soon as president Biden floated the idea of a possible mandatory quarantine, a lot of people called up and canceled,” said D’Aguilar.

Regarding Family Island travel restrictions, the minister said: “Right now, the majority of our COVID cases are based in Nassau and possibly Grand Bahama, and we don’t want that to go out to the islands.

“The government is being cautious and we think that we are being prudent. We’re not going to roll back restrictions to the Family Islands.”