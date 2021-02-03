D’Aguilar: Govt intent on acquiring GB airport

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Tourism Minister Dionisio D’Aguilar said yesterday that while the government is intent on acquiring Grand Bahama International Airport, its acquisition will not necessarily solve all of the problems in the short-term.

Speaking ahead of a Cabinet meeting, D’Aguilar said: “I don’t have a specific date but the government is intent on purchasing that airport.

“The acquisition by government is not necessarily going to solve all of the problems in the short-term. That airport needs a lot of investment, tens of millions of dollars. The government has to identify how best to do that.

“We are using public-private partnerships in the development of our airports. Our airports need a quarter-of-a-billion-dollar investment and there is no way the state can do that on its own.”

The airport is owned by Hutchison Ports and the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA). Talks of the government acquiring the airport emerged following hurricane Dorian, with D’Aguilar previously indicating that the government had not been happy with the state of the airport nor the pace of repairs following the monster storm.