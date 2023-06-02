C&W ready for 2023 atlantic hurricane season

MIAMI, FLORIDA — C&W Communications, operators of the Flow, Flow Business, C&W Business, and BTC brands in the Caribbean, has confirmed the readiness of its hurricane preparations across the region ahead of the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season, which begins on June 1.

Although early hurricane forecasts from Colorado State University and The Weather Company are predicting a slightly lower-than-average number of named storms in 2023, they also indicate that there is increased uncertainty in the prediction models due to other mitigating factors. Data has confirmed the end of the three-year weather pattern known as La Niňa, which is a cooling of equatorial Pacific waters, and show that these waters are now warming, which will give rise to the re-emergence of the weather effect known as El Niňo.

The changing weather patterns, in addition to continued warming in the Atlantic, are driving the increased uncertainty in creating reliable predictions for the season.

Considering this, C&W Communications says it has executed its normal precautionary measures to safeguard its employees, customers, and operations are in a state of readiness for the Hurricane Season.

“We are proud of our track record of maintaining reliable connections across the Caribbean. Our teams are finalizing simulation exercises and the readiness of our networks to ensure that nothing is left to chance,” said Inge Smidts, Chief Executive Officer.

The company also utilizes a “state-of-the-art” subsea network, which it calls one of the most secure subsea cable systems in the Western Hemisphere, with increased redundancy added by incorporating alternative routes for data and mobile traffic in the event of an emergency.

“Our investments in the added redundancy capabilities in our sub-sea network, and our strategically placed data centers located outside of the hurricane belt, continue to provide an additional layer of protection for connectivity in the region,” added Smidts.

“Our businesses operate around three core pillars: connectivity, care, and commitment. Our focus on delivering reliable connectivity to the region remains paramount, but equally important, is ensuring that we are positioned to assist in delivering essential care to our customers and employees should a natural disaster, such as a hurricane, occur.

“In 2022, with the assistance of our C&W Charitable Foundation, we were able to re-connect students sitting for examinations in Turks & Caicos who were displaced following the hurricane; provided communication equipment to first responders in St Lucia, and supported fifty (50) families in Trinidad following local flooding,” Smidts added.

“We remain committed to regional governments, schools, healthcare providers, businesses, and the communities we serve as we know they rely on us to keep them connected. We are hopeful that disruption due to hurricanes in 2023 will be minimal, but we have taken the necessary steps to ensure we are ready to respond if the need arises.”