Customs promotions to come as review and recommendation process underway, says minister

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Minister of State for the Public Service Pia Glover-Rolle said yesterday that the government is moving ahead with necessary reviews and recommendations to carry out promotions for Customs officers.

Speaking with reporters ahead of a Cabinet meeting yesterday Glover-Rolle said: “Promotional exercises are being reviewed. The Customs promotions are happening in terms of the review of files and recommendations we anticipate that within the first quarter of this year they will be completed. It’s a process. We have to review the files and look at recommendations. The unit has just been put in place and started their work this month.”

Glover-Rolle added: “The work is being done the assessment of files is being done to ensure that that we don’t miss out any people deserving of promotions in this exercise but also to ensure it is a thorough process.”

Glover-Rolle noted that there are other agencies and departments that are being assessed simultaneously.

“Many teachers are getting their confirmation letters,” she added.

“Persons throughout the service are getting confirmation letters. There is a full-on approach of looking at the Customs Department in its first month to three months of the year.”