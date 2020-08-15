Curfew lifted for islands not under lockdown

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — An amendment to the emergency powers order has lifted the 10pm curfew for islands not under lockdown.

According to the lockdown order, islands removed from the 24 hour curfew and lockdown are still under the Emergency Powers (Covid-19 Pandemic) (No 3) Order, 2020).

The order was amended on July 31 to extend the curfew to 10pm until 5am.

In an amendment to the emergency powers order today, the 10pm to 5am curfew will no longer apply to those islands listed on Schedule 3.

This includes: Spanish Wells, Inagua, Mayaguana, Crooked Island, Acklins, Long Cay, Long Island, Chub Cay, Rum Cay and Ragged Island.