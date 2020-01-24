Culmer: FNM paid for town hall reelection campaign launch, not taxpayers

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Free National Movement Chairman Carl Culmer yesterday confirmed Wednesday’s town hall meeting was paid for by the party.

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis launched the FNM’s 2022 reelection campaign at an event on Edmund Moxey Park.

The town hall meeting was touted as an informational session for Central zone residents, and the rally drew public criticism the meeting was misrepresented.

Opposition Leader Philip Davis accused Minnis of deceiving the public into funding an FNM rally in a statement yesterday.

Davis furthered the Progressive Liberal Party’s internal polls revealed universal disdain and condemnation for Wednesday’s event.

However, Culmer said: “What we’re doing is we are looking at different ways to get the message out. The government and the party working together, but the party paid for that. It was a party event.

In response to critics, Culmer said: “We damned if we do, damned if we don’t. The party is trying to get the message out for everybody to know what’s going on. Giving the MPs an opportunity to explain to their constituents and for minsters to speak on their portfolios.

“We will not stand idle and let the PLP try to keep us silent. They try to control the narrative but that’s not going to happen. We are going to explain what the government is doing, this is the most informative government in many years.”