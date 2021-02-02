Cuba & Bahamas to work on banking arrangements, border security

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Minister of Foreign Affairs Darren Henfield and Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba Alejandro Garcia del Toro met virtually on Thursday, January 28, 2020, to discuss continued cooperation between The Bahamas and Cuba.

According to a press statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs: “Matters of mutual interest were also discussed — specifically, the need for improved banking arrangements between the two countries and continued cooperation in the areas of maritime border security and legal matters.

“Both sides also agreed to continue the deepening of relations, for which a technical meeting will be held during the course of the year.”

During the virtual courtesy call, “both sides acknowledged the well-established friendship and bilateral support between the two countries”, the ministry noted.