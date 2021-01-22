CTI continues high-demand technical programmes in North Eleuthera; expands agriculture courses

ELEUTHERA, BAHAMAS — The Centre for Training and Innovation’s (CTI) plans to offer a number of new courses as early as February, the One Eleuthera Foundation announced recently.

The new course offerings follow the successful completion of culinary, carpentry and electrical courses held last year.

In a statement, One Eleuthera noted: “After the exciting graduation of our carpentry and electrical cohorts from the Centre for Training and Innovation Rock Sound campus in October, courses shifted north on Eleuthera this quarter.

“Through our partnership with donors on Harbour Island, CTI Harbour Island Trade School (CTI-HITS) hosted two cohorts last fall: Introduction to Culinary Arts and Advanced Electrical.

“While the two dozen students completed their classes prior to the holidays, the Advanced Electrical cohort sat for their Phase 1 Electrical Exam in early January.

“We look forward to celebrating their accomplishments at a virtual graduation planned for February 3rd.”

The organization said that beginning the week of February 9, two new cohorts will be offered through CTI-HITS: entry-level carpentry and culinary arts.

An open house will be held this morning — Friday, January 29 — from 10am to 1pm at the Blessed Sacrament Parish Hall on Harbour Island.

One Eleuthera also outlined the expansion of its agriculture programme with the addition of four new courses, starting next month.

“In addition, CTI successfully obtained approval from the National Accreditation and Equivalency Council of The Bahamas to offer four new courses: Introduction to Agriculture; Hydroponics; Food Production and Preservation; and Apiculture (beekeeping),” it said.

“These courses are in line with One Eleuthera and CTI’s goal of improving food security on Eleuthera.

“Excitingly enough, CTI is currently recruiting students for its Learn and Earn Programme with focus on the newly approved hydroponics course scheduled to begin in February on its model farm.”

Interested parties may contact 815-3800 or email CTI@oneeleuthera.org for more information.