CRYING FOUL: Central GB MP raises concern over public sector dismissals and pause on promotions

Lewis: FNM did not fire a single civil servant amid COVID pandemic nor rescind any promotions

“I admonish this new government to be very careful how you treat our Bahamian workers”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Central Grand Bahama incumbent Iram Lewis has called on the Davis administration to “govern for all” amidst increased reports of political appointment cuts in the public sector.

Lewis’ comments come as dozens of employees across government sectors reportedly received “walking papers” as the new government takes office.

In a statement on the matter, he said he has received many calls from constituents in Central Grand Bahama “concerned and uneasy about their future”.

Lewis claimed they have observed “many acts of what could be termed victimization”, from the cancellation of contracts to the stop, review and canceling of promotions throughout the public service.

“I want to remind the new government that we are all Bahamians, keeping in mind many of these promotions were in train following the requisite procedures,” he said.

“We are asking this government to govern for all and not seek to heap more pain and misery on our beloved Bahamian people, especially during these exceptionally trying times where our people, like many around the world, face great stress particularly as we face this global pandemic.

“We will continue to follow all matters related to Bahamian workers and their right to justice and fair play.

“That’s why the FNM (Free National Movement) government coming to office in 2017 took the time to review all the complaints from the public service and made the decision to award their promotions and gratuity.

“We also ask the various unions to be vigilant and stand firm to protect our workers and allow their rights not to be trampled on.”

Last week, several employees in the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) received their “walking papers” from the department as new employees were being brought in.

Eyewitness News also understands that several workers in the Foreign Affairs Ministry have also been asked to turn in their resignations immediately.

Additionally, the Water and Sewerage Corporation (WSC) has placed a hold on all promotions that were effective September 1 until further review.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Public Service Fred Mitchell has sought to explain that it is a usual “practice” after governments change that political appointments come to an end.

Mitchell noted that public sector promotions have been held out of “an abundance of caution” due to the manner in which they were issued in the run-up to the general election.

Lewis said yesterday that it is “appreciated” that any incoming government must make an assessment to determine where the affairs of the country are.

“However, I admonish this new government to be very careful how you treat our Bahamian workers,” he added.

“Even in the worst of times facing this COVID pandemic, we in the FNM terminated not one civil servant, nor did we unceremoniously rescind promotions duly approved under their former administration.

“We must not [and] we should not take advantage of our people who have families to feed.

“We must govern for all Bahamians and we will stand for the rights of our Bahamian people.”