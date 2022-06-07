CROCS DEBACLE: RBDF says marine’s improper shoes only worn during informal setting at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Parade

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Royal Bahamas Defence Force yesterday addressed viral images and claims suggesting organizational members were improperly dressed or tardy while representing the country during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Parade in the United Kingdom.

“The Woman Marine wearing the improper shoes had sustained an injury during the week while parade preparations were done but performed as required in a display of the Country’s Colours,” read a statement.

“However, the mitigating circumstances necessitated the use of alternative footwear following the parade in an informal setting where token exchanges were made.”

The statement continued: “Secondly, the rig worn by the Commanding Officer is a working rig which was worn during the rehearsals. As noted in an actual recording of the parade both personnel were properly attired and well turned out.

“The dress, bearing, conduct, and performance of organizational members is of utmost importance to the Royal Bahamas Defence Force where considerable pride is taken at all times.”