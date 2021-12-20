CRIME REPORT: Man gunned down outside neighbour’s home

Man shot in head by girlfriend’s son in a separate incident

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police are investigating another homicide in New Providence after a man was found dead in the parking lot of an apartment in Millers Heights.

According to police, the victim’s body was found with gunshot wounds shortly before 10pm.

“Police were called to a shooting incident that occurred on East Avenue, Millers Heights,” the police report read.

“Units were dispatched and on their arrival at the scene. They were directed to the body of an adult male lying in the parking lot of an apartment building unresponsive. The officers made a check of the body and discovered wounds

consistent with gunshot.”

The report continued: “Emergency Medical Services visited the scene and pronounced the victim lifeless. Initial investigations revealed that the victim was outside his neighbor’s residence when a male approached him and discharged a firearm in his direction, hitting about the body, fatally wounding him. The suspect made good his escape north along East Avenue. This matter remains under active investigation.”

In other crime news, a man is in stable condition at a hospital after he was shot by his girlfriend’s son during an incident in Bozine Town yesterday morning.

The incident took place shortly before 10am, according to police, who met the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

According to reports, the man told police he got into an argument with his girlfriend and her son produced a firearm and shot him.

The suspect was arrested and the firearm recovered.