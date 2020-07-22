Crime down four percent

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Crime has decreased overall by four percent between January 1 and June 30, 2020, compared to the same period last year, Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle has revealed.

Crimes against the person dropped 23 percent, according to Rolle.

Murders also dropped 22 percent.

“This year the year has been distinct compared to previous years in every aspect,” Rolle said during a mid-year presentation on crime statistics.

He said while the first quarter of the year began as normal, The Bahamas was impacted by the coronavirus pandemic in mid-March, requiring “drastic measures” to curb the virus and save lives.

These measures included curfews and weekend lockdowns, requiring manned checkpoints throughout the island.

The commissioner said during the lockdown, the police force and defense force were required to provide high levels of visibility, while monitoring beaches, parks and any assemblies in contravention of the orders.

Crime declined seven percent in 2019, compared to the previous year.

The overall decrease is on par with the eight percent decline in crime overall in 2018.