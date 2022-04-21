CRIME CONSULTANT?: Minnis questions Rodney Moncur’s appointment in national security ministry

Freedom March host confirms gov’t consultancy appointment helping at-risk youth

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Former Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis yesterday questioned whether the government has hired former Senator and popular talk show host Rodney Moncur as a consultant on crime within the Ministry of National Security.

Minnis raised the matter at the end of his contribution to Parliament on a compendium of criminal justice bills.

He asked if Moncur has been hired and in which minister and questioned his role, responsibilities, and duties.

“What is his expertise? How much is he being paid and is he receiving other benefits?” Minnis asked.

“Is it $60,000 a year or is it $65,000? I don’t ask questions I don’t know. Is he getting a housing allowance? Has he been given a car? Is he receiving gas?”

The former prime minister also questioned whether Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe wanted the appointment, indicating while on his feet, “I know you had help with that”.

Minnis also asked whether Moncur is physically working out of a particular office and whether he has an office in the Ministry of National Security.

Munroe was a regular co-host on Moncur’s popular ILTV Studios show “Freedom March” following the 2017 General Election and remained on the show up to the 2021 election campaign.

Moncur has become well known across the country for his advocacy for workers’ rights, his divisive opinions on several issues, his political antics, and catchy phrases.

He was appointed to the Senate in January 2017 by former Free National Movement (FNM) Leader Loretta Butler-Turner after Minnis was ousted as leader of the party’s parliamentary caucus.

During his time in the Senate, Moncur was mostly popularized for his criticism of the government providing lunches for Senators, to which he revealed they were being served “two meats” — a luxury that he charged was not a staple in the average Bahamian household.

After his short stint as Senator, with former Prime Minister Perry Christie calling the May election just months after Moncur was appointed, he moved onto his radio show which quickly gained notoriety.

During his Freedom March show yesterday, Moncur said he saw Minnis launch a “savage attack” on him and also confirmed that he has been appointed as an independent consultant on crime.

“I’m working with young people. I’m encouraging them not to commit crime,” he said.

“I’m working to inspire positive legislation to hang murderers, something that Dr. Minnis was not man enough to deal with. “

Moncur charged that while Minnis left the country in $5 billion of debt he is wondering “what little money” he is being paid.

He further charged that Minnis is aware of his qualifications on the particular issues because he previously invited him to a crime caucus when he was prime minister.

He insisted that Minnis was trying to get him fired and warned the prime minister.

“I didn’t know that Dr. Minnis would attack me. Other than that I would have brought that long list of women that Dr. Minnis hired and none of them was qualified, saved that they were ‘one of the women dem’,” Moncur said.

He said he will be speaking to a lawyer on whether he can take legal action against the former prime minister.

Moncur also called on the prime minister and national security minister to “defend” him.

He added: “I call on the PLP not to let Dr. Minnis beat up me in the House of Assembly because I have no defense.”