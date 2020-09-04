Crawfish season “looking good” though price fears persist

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Early indicators suggest that this year’s lobster harvest is “looking good”, according to Bahamas Commercial Fishers Alliance (BCFA) president Adrian LaRoda Rolle.

Rolle, however, noted pricing concerns and fears of a potential glut remain.

The 2020/2020 season opened August 1.

“Guys have gone out,” LaRoda said.

“From all indications the harvest is up. There was a bit of a delay to start the season but from all indications the harvest is looking good. Right now it’s just a matter of price point when the guys come in. The harvest hasn’t really been affected in terms of quantity but we have to see what the market is looking like.”

He continued: “Wholesalers are still holding onto some product from the past season. I haven’t seen any major moves in them shipping that out. There could be a glut in the market and they set the price. Obviously the fishermen need to keep working but again this is a business and it has to be worth it.

“We export most of what we harvest. Obviously the coronavirus has had a major impact on nearly every industry and so some fall-out is expected.”

Laroda noted that demand for the luxury food item was likely to drop as people tighten on spending and COVID-19 restrictions impact indoor dining.

The season runs until March 31 2021.