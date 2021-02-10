Crawfish season “fairly good” with prices “holding steady”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Bahamian fishermen have seen a “fairly good” crawfish season, with prices “holding steady”, according to Bahamas Commercial Fishers Alliance (BCFA) Vice President Keith Carroll.

Carroll told Eyewitness News: “I have to commend the Royal Bahamas Defense Force (RBDF) for the job they do because we have not seen one Dominican vessel. I cannot say they weren’t out there, but none of my boats and none of the boats that usually call me saw any.

“That will certainly be good for the future. Spawning crawfish can breed and undersized ones can mature. Two to three years down the road, we will really see the benefit of that.”

Carroll, added: “I’d say the season has been fairly good for the majority of fishermen. Most of them are not complaining.”

The crawfish season began August 1, 2020 and ends March 31, 2021.

Carroll noted that the industry has not been significantly impacted by the pandemic as fishermen were allowed to operate under the emergency orders.

“We are still getting a good price, just not as good as last season,” said Carroll.

“Right now, it’s steady at $13.75 per pound. Seeing what’s going on all over the world with a lot of restaurants having been shut down, I think it’s a good price. Last season it was $16.50, almost $17 per pound during the last three months of the last season.”