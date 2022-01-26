Crawfish prices hit record highs amid one of the best seasons in 15-20 years

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The 2021/2022 crawfish season was yesterday described as one of the best in the last 15-20 years, with prices having risen by more than 40 percent per pound.

Keith Carroll, the Bahamas Commercial Fishers Alliance (BCFA) vice-president said: “The price for crawfish right now is about $20 or $21. It’s the first time we ever had this price. I think it’s due to the fact that we are open up to foreign markets, can ship to anywhere in the world and we are Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) certified.”

The MSC certification confirms that his nation is using sustainable fishing practices that will preserve the environment and industry for future generations.

According to Carroll, over the past several years the average price of crawfish has been between $13-$16 per pound.

“This season for the most part has been one of the best seasons we have had product wise in about the last 15-20 years. If you ask the divers, ask the guys in Spanish Wells that’s what they will tell you,” said Carroll.

Carroll noted that despite the price of crawfish having increased, fishermen have also seen their operating costs increase.

“Fuel bills have gone up. The price of the bait we use in our traps has up, the price of the materials to build traps has gone up as well. I think with the increase in crawfish price everything kind of balances itself out,” said Carroll.