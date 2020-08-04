Crawfish harvest faces possible two-week delay

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The 2020/2021 crawfish season is off to a stormy start, with Bahamas Commercial Fishers Alliance (BCFA) president Adrian Laroda telling Eyewitness News that harvesting may be pushed back two more weeks.

Taking note of Hurricane Isaias’ track over the weekend and the active hurricane season, LaRoda noted that the season will likely be delayed.

“It is a delay to the start of the season,” Laroda said.

“Sea conditions are not conducive for harvesting so we could very well not begin harvesting for two more weeks.”

Laroda told Eyewitness News last week that fishermen are worried that the COVID-19 pandemic may adversely impact the price of crawfish on the open market.

Laroda noted that demand for the luxury food item was likely to drop as people tighten on spending and COVID-19 restrictions impact indoor dining.

The season runs from August 1 to March 31 2021.