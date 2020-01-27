Cracked water pipe forces partial road closure, supply disruption for eastern residents

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Residents in eastern New Providence had no public water supply for more than six hours after a cracked pipe flooded portions of Prince Charles Drive early Sunday morning.

The failure was the result of a longitude crack/split along 20-feet of installed 24-inch PVC transmission main, according to the Water and Sewerage Corporation in a statement yesterday.

The WSC said it was alerted around 1am.

“The Corporation’s System Control began receiving alarms from its SCADA system along with reports from the public regarding heavy flooding along Prince Charles Drive, just west of Popeye’s Chicken,” read a press statement.

“Corporation personnel were alerted and responded, securing the roadway and shutting down the supply along Prince Charles Drive to prevent any further flooding. This has resulted in low water pressure and no water to customers in Eastern New Providence.”

The statement continued: “Repair teams mobilized shortly thereafter and commenced their excavation works.

“Our teams have completed their repairs and commenced the restoration of water supply around 4pm today. Customers should note, it will take a few hours for normal water pressure to be fully restored to all areas including extreme ends of the system and elevated locations.”

“Clean up and temporary road repairs are presently underway and the roadway will be reopened yesterday.”

The WSC added: “The Corporation apologies for all inconvenience caused and appreciated the patience and understanding of our customers as we effected our repairs earlier today.”