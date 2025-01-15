CPC sees nearly double increase in claims processed in 2024, secures 240K in consumer recoveries

NASSAU, BAHAMAS—The Bahamas Consumer Protection Commission saw a significant rise in both the volume of claims processed and the amount of money recovered for consumers in 2024. Last year, the CPC handled $874,745.71 in claims and secured $240,425.50 in reimbursements across sectors like shipping, food retail, and personal goods.

The CPC noted in its year-end report for 2024 that this marks a notable jump from previous years, reflecting a growing number of consumer grievances and the Commission’s increased capacity to address them. The total value of claims processed in 2024 is nearly double that of 2023 when the CPC handled just over $400,000 in claims.

Executive Chairman Randy Rolle highlighted the increased demand for the CPC’s services, noting, “The rise in reported cases suggests consumers are becoming more aware of their rights and are actively seeking out support when they feel those rights are being violated.”

The CPC’s annual report also revealed a sharp rise in the cases filed. In 2022, the Commission received 52 cases; in 2023, that number jumped to 192, and in 2024, it reached 444. The CPC successfully closed 335 of those cases last year, underscoring its growing efficiency in resolving disputes.

While the CPC has made notable progress, several cases remain unresolved, many of which require collaboration with the Office of the Attorney General. Chairman Rolle pointed out that the Commission is working to address these outstanding matters but emphasized the need for additional resources to keep up with the increasing workload. “We plan to expand our team in the coming months to handle the growing number of complaints and speed up the resolution process,” he said.

The CPC’s work is far from finished, as it continues to address issues like price gouging, defective products, and unfair business practices. With consumer complaints expected to rise further, the Commission is focused on ensuring it has the resources and authority to meet the growing demand for its services.