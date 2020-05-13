COVID stowaway tests negative for virus

Ministry of Health says it is satisfied passenger did not pose risk to others

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A mam who previously tested positively for COVID-19 and managed to get of a flight from Fort Lauderdale to Grand Bahama despite being denied permission, has tested negatively for the virus upon retesting in The Bahamas, according to the Ministry of Health.

In a statement this evening, the Ministry of Health advised that the passenger did not pose a risk to the other passengers on the same aircraft.

The passenger arrived in Grand Bahama last Friday as part of the government repatriation exercise of nearly 190 Bahamians and residents.

“The passenger was tested twice upon arrival in Grand Bahama by the Ministry of Health’s Surveillance Team,” read the statement.

“Both test samples returned a negative result as confirmed by the fully accredited National Reference Lab in New Providence.”

“Health officials are satisfied that the passenger did not pose a risk to the other passengers traveling on the same aircraft.”

Eyewitness News understands the male passenger misrepresented himself at the check-in counter at the airport in Fort Lauderdale.

During a national address on Sunday, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said it was discovered after the aircraft landed that one COVID-19 positive passenger was on the flight and three other passengers were potentially exposed.

Today, the prime minister instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to investigate the circumstances surrounding the passenger being allowed to board the flight.

It said upon completion of the investigation, it would advise the public.