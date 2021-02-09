COVID recoveries hold at 82 percent in The Bahamas

Fifteen deaths under investigation undetermined for over a month

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Bahamas’ recovery rate of COVID-19 cases has surpassed the 80 percent mark for the 26th consecutive day.

A month ago, the recovery rate reached just over 79 percent, after remaining in the mid-70 percentile for months.

The positivity rate first surpassed the 80 percent mark on January 13.

At the time, there were 8,021 cases, of which 6,607 had recovered — 81.1 percent.

Two days later, the recovery rate increased to over 83 percent.

As of Sunday, there were 8,289 confirmed cases in The Bahamas.

Of those, 1,223 cases remained active while 6,837 had recovered.

This means the recovery rate as of Sunday was 82.4 percent.

Health officials also confirmed an additional two cases on the virus — one on Eleuthera and another case that had a pending location.

Twelve patients remain hospitalized, though none of them require intensive care.

There have been 176 confirmed deaths and 38 non-COVID-deaths, where infected individuals died of other causes.

However, another 15 have deaths have remained under investigation for more than a month.

Since January 8, there has been only one additional COVID-related-death.

On December 21, the Ministry of Health confirmed that five deaths under investigation were COVID-19-related.

Three men and two women, all of whom were from New Providence and between the ages of 35 and 61, died between September 29, 2020 and December 20, 2020.

This reduced the number of deaths under investigation to 20.

Another four deaths under investigation were confirmed as COVID-19-related on January 2.

These included three Grand Bahamian women and a Grand Bahamian man, ranging in age from 59 to 60, who died between November 12, 2020 and December 13, 2020.