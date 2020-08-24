COVID death toll increases to 46

Recovered cases nearly triple

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Two more people with COVID-19 have died, health officials confirmed today.

According to Dr Merceline Dahl-Regis, health consultant in the Office of the Prime Minister, COVID-19 deaths reached 46 today, including all “under investigation” with five people who died from non-COVID-related illnesses.

Details on the patients who died were not provided.

Total deaths stood at 29 on Saturday, with five COVID-19 who died from non-COVID-related illnesses.

A total of 83 COVID-19 cases were recorded since Sunday — 69 on Sunday and 14 today, according to Dr Merceline Dahl-Regis.

The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 1,798 and 1,113 remain active.

Among the total cases, there were 1,029 in New Providence, 523 in Grand Bahama, 66 in Abaco, 50 in Bimini, 15 in the Berry Islands, eight in Cat Island, 19 in Exuma, eight in Inagua, five in Eleuthera, four in Acklins, one in Andros, two in Crooked Island and 68 cases pending locations.

Long Island, Rum Cay and San Salvador have yet to record cases of the virus.

As of today, there were 90 hospitalized cases.

Recovered cases increased from 227 on Saturday to 634 today.

As of today, 10,170 tests had been completed, up from the 9,068 performed Saturday.