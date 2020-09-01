COVID cases in RBPF steadily decline

RBPF and RBDF impacted by over 100 cases of COVID-19

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Cases of coronavirus among members of the Royal Bahamas Police Force appear to have steadily declined, following a surge of infections that impacted over 100 officers.

Outside of the Churchill Building, Minister of National Security Marvin Dames told the media there

Cases of the virus continue to climb daily across the nation, particularly in New Providence.

“Overall, our numbers are not bad,” he said of infections among officers.

“I mean our prison, correctional services, the commissioner and his team have been doing an exceptional job. We have been able to keep COVID out. Our police force, I believe I spoke to the commissioner yesterday (Monday) and got a briefing and the numbers; I mean active cases are around six.”

According to the minister, there have been 102 infections on the police force.

However, Dames said most, if not all of those impacted officers, have since recovered and returned to work.

As it relates to the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, which Eyewitness News previously reported 18 active cases, Dames said there were 103 confirmed cases, including recruits.

Over the weekend, the defense force advised it discontinued entry training due to the rapid spread of the virus among its latest recruits, all of whom were asymptomatic and in isolation onboard the HMBS Coral Harbour.

Today, Dames said: “Most of those cases have been asymptomatic which are a little bit more difficult to manage.

“But the plan the plans that these agencies have in place have been working.

“What we have been doing since day one is just trying our utmost best to avoid a massive outbreak, and I think we have been successful to date.”

Asked what additional measures have been implemented to safeguard law enforcement officers, the minister said plans to mitigate the spread of the virus and protect officers were implemented early on in the pandemic and continued to be adjusted in response to the “dynamic” situation.

He said officials were satisfied with those measures, but notwithstanding the best practices, police officers who reside in the same communities being impacted by the virus will be infected in some instances as a consequence of their mandate.

“Despite the cases they would have had, these agencies continue to do an exceptional job,” Dames said.

He continued: “We constantly looking at how we can improve.”

The minister said law enforcement agencies continue to recruit, but the complement of officers remains sufficient.