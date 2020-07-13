COVID-19 positive migrant moved to secure facility

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — All agencies in the C.A. Smith building in Grand Bahama will receive a “deep cleaning” after a COVID-19 positive migrant was processed in the building last week.

Eyewitness News understands the migrant was reportedly apprehended by the US Coast Guard during an attempt to enter the United States.

The 20-year-old Haitian national was turned over to Bahamian authorities on July 5, and reportedly tested for the virus the following day.

As of Friday, the migrant was being held in a cell with more than 20 other migrants awaiting repatriation at the government complex.

Deron Brooks, Vice President of The Bahamas Customs and Immigration Allied Workers Union(BCIAWU), said more than a dozen Immigration officers had been potentially exposed.

In a statement yesterday, the Grand Bahama COVID-19 Task Force advised that immigration officials are working with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to ensure the “safe and prompt repatriation of illegal immigrants recently held in custody and a local Sanitization Company has been hired to carry out the deep cleaning of all agencies situated in the C A Smith Building”.

“We want to ensure the public that every precaution has been already taken to secure the health and safety of our front-Line workers, public officers and staff as well as the Bahamian public at large.”

There we no additional confirmed cases of the virus yesterday, with the number of cases standing at 111. As of There are 14 cases in Grand Bahama, with five new cases reported last week.

The statement continued: “Grand Bahama has recently experienced an increase in the number of COVID-19 confirmed cases which include five Bahamians and one immigrant. “All confirmed cases are being placed in isolation quarantine in a secured facility monitored by the health professionals as well as police, immigration and defense force personnel.” It added: “Contact tracing with respect to all quarantined persons has already begun and all relevant agencies are working together to limit any possible exposure to the Bahamian public.” Calls for response from health officials on Grand Bahama were unanswered up to press time. Yesterday, Grand Bahama Minister of State for Grand Bahama Kwasi Thompson urged Grand Bahamians to remain vigilant. “The progress of this COVID19 is to a large extent in our hands,” he said. “We must not relax the social distancing protocols.

“Grand Bahamian businesses must strictly obey the protocols. Stay home when possible. When going out in public where your mask.”

Thompson added: “If you do not have to travel stay home and when returning from international travel abide by the quarantine regulations. We controlled the spread before and will do so again.”