COVID-19 infections surge past 1,000 case mark

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The number of COVID-19 cases has surged past the 1,000 case milestone with 47 new cases reported by health officials today.

This brings the total number of cases to 1,036.

Of the new cases, 40 are in New Providence, five are in Cat Island, and one case each in Abaco and Exuma.

Coronavirus cases continue to climb as the government struggles to support current payroll demands and staff shortages due to COVID-19.

According to a minute paper issued yesterday, all supervisors at the Ministry of Health have been advised to roster staff on a shift system.

The document obtained by Eyewitness News pointed to the exponential rise in cases of the virus, noting a “large number” of employees have been exposed and are currently in quarantine.

To date, there have been 932 cases recorded since July 1 when the country reopened its borders to international commercial carriers.

Several government buildings were closed today for deep cleaning following incidents of exposure to COVID-19.

Among them were, the Ministry of Works on Thompson Boulevard, the Ministry of Health’s headquarters on Meeting Street, and the Public Hospitals Authority’s corporate offices on Third and West Terraces.