COVID-19 hospitalizations double, 95 new cases confirmed

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Health officials today confirmed 95 more cases of COVID-19 in The Bahamas and one additional death.

Among the new cases, there were 90 in New Providence, three in Eleuthera, and two in Grand Bahama.

The number of cases now stands at 1,424.

According to the Ministry of Health, a 69-year-old woman of New Providence died this morning.

The ministry advised that investigations are being conducted into the details of the latest death.

The daily dashboard also shows a significant increase in hospitalized cases.

The number of cases jumped from 32 yesterday to 78 today.

Health officials said the uptick “accounts for those persons at Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre who are sick and have COVID”.

Amid media inquiries for specifics, health officials said: “Whilst SRC accounted for most of the uptick, the other persons are simply ill and in hospital.”

No other details surrounding the additional hospitalized cases were provided.

However, health officials said: “We will get back to you tomorrow with further details.”

The number of recovered cases have also increased by 12, now standing at 203.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis announced a complete lockdown in New Providence for seven days and extended Grand Bahama’s lockdown for another week, in an effort to curb the continued rise in new cases.

The new measures restricted all movement and further restricted essential services, including grocery stores, water depots, and pharmacies from operating.

However, just before 5 pm today the prime minister announced a reversal of the full lockdown imposed in New Providence, allowing food stores and other essential services to open tomorrow.

As of today, there were 821 confirmed cases in New Providence, 463 in Grand Bahama, 45 in Bimini, 44 in Abaco, 14 in the Berry Islands, eight in Cat Island, five in Exuma, four in Eleuthera, two in Inagua, one in Andros and 17 pending locations.

A total of 7,971 tests have been performed, according to the Ministry of Health.