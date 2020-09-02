COVID-19 has spread to nearly every major island of The Bahamas

No cases on San Salvador and Ragged Island

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — In just two months, the novel coronavirus has spread to nearly every major island of The Bahamas.

As of July 1, there were 104 cases of the virus dispersed across four islands — New Providence with 82, Grand Bahama with eight, Bimini with 13 and Cat Cay with one case.

At the time, 89 cases had recovered and no cases were hospitalized.

The Bahamas had not recorded a new infection since June 18, prompting health officials to pronounce that the curb had been flatted after nearly three months of restrictions, including a border closure, 24-hour curfew and weekend lockdowns.

July 1 marked the return of international commercial carriers to The Bahamas.

Since then, 2,276 cases have been recorded across 14 major islands with 97 cases pending locations.

San Salvador and Ragged Island remain the only major islands that have yet to record a case of the virus.

Long Island recorded its first case on Sunday.

Mayaguana recorded its first two cases on Monday.

As of yesterday, New Providence leads cases in the country with 1,427.

Grand Bahama saw a rapid rise in cases around July 14, just two weeks later.

On July 23, cases on the island exceeded New Providence for the first time – jumping from 81 to 120.

New Providence had just 119 cases at the time.

By the end of July, Grand Bahama had 286 cases to New Providence’s 232.

Cases continued to surge on both islands and began spreading to Abaco and Exuma.

Cat Island recorded its first couple of cases on July 21, and the Berry Islands followed a day later.

On July 23, cases were confirmed in Moore’s Island.

Great Guana Cay had its first infection recorded on July 24.

Exuma followed with one case on July 26.

Mainland Abaco recorded its first infection on July 28.

By August 8, Eleuthera had also seen its first case of COVID-19.

The following day, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis lifted lockdown and curfew measures on the southern islands, including Mayaguana, Inagua, Crooked Island, Acklins, Long Cay, Long Island, Rum Cay and Ragged Island.

On August 17, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis announced a complete lockdown in New Providence and an extension of an ongoing two-week lockdown in Grand Bahama for another week.

At the time of the announcement on August 17, there were 731 cases in New Providence — up 70 percent compared to the 428 cases in New Providence seven days before.

Acklins and Crooked Island had yet to record cases at the time.

Amid bitter protest over the lack of time to prepare, the decision to impose a complete lockdown was reversed a day later.

Inagua recorded its first case on August, followed by Andros on August 15, and Acklins on August 21.

On August 22, Crooked Island got its first two cases of the virus.

The next day, cases with pending locations nearly doubled from 34 to 67.

In an address on August 24, the prime minister said he had no regrets, insisting the lockdown decision was made to contain the “explosion” of cases on New Providence and protect Family Islands with older populations.