NASSAU, BAHAMAS – A 50-year-old man who tested positive for coronavirus died this morning, taking the country’s COVID-19 death toll to nine, according to health officials

There are now 53 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in The Bahamas.

Of those cases seven are in Grand Bahama, 44 in New Providence, one in Cat Cay, and one in Bimini.

The country is currently on a 24-hour curfew where some essentials services have been allowed, and will head into another nationwide lock down during the weekend.