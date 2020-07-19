COVID-19 cases soar – nine more test positive

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Health officials today confirmed nine more cases of coronavirus in New Providence and Grand Bahama.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 138, and the number of active cases to 34.

There are seven new cases in Grand Bahama, four women aged 30, 36, 47, and 54-year-old, and three men aged, 42, 45, and 47-years-old.

The 45-year-old-man is hospitalized and has a history of travel, while the others remain in isolation at home.

The Ministry of Health said travel details are pending for the 42-year-old man.

Two men, aged 53 and 55-years-old, tested positive in New Providence.

The 55-year-old man is hospitalized, and the other man, who has a history of travel, is in isolation at home.

There have been 96 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Providence, 28 confirmed cases in Grand Bahama, 13 confirmed cases in Bimini, and one confirmed case in Cat Cay.