COVID-19 cases near 1,000

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Health officials confirmed 44 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday, bringing the number of cases in the country to 989.

Of the new cases, there are 26 in New Providence, 10 in Grand Bahama, 2 in Abaco and 1 in Inagua – the first for the island.

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis announced the easing of lockdown restrictions in Inagua on Sunday, noting there had been no reported cases on several islands in the past two weeks.

An amendment to the latest orders bringing that into effect was released yesterday.

According to the Ministry of Health, five new cases are pending.

As of yesterday, there are 446 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Providence, 438 in Grand Bahama, 45 in Bimini, 30 in Abaco, 12 in the Berry Islands, four in Exuma, three in Cat Island, one in Eleuthera, and one in Inagua.

There are nine pending cases in total, according to the ministry.