COVID-19 cases near 1,000

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Health officials confirmed 44 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday, bringing the number of cases in the country to 989.
Of the new cases, there are 26 in New Providence, 10 in Grand Bahama, 2 in Abaco and 1 in Inagua – the first for the island.
Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis announced the easing of lockdown restrictions in Inagua on Sunday, noting there had been no reported cases on several islands in the past two weeks.
An amendment to the latest orders bringing that into effect was released yesterday.
According to the Ministry of Health, five new cases are pending.
As of yesterday, there are 446 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Providence, 438 in Grand Bahama, 45 in Bimini, 30 in Abaco, 12 in the Berry Islands, four in Exuma, three in Cat Island, one in Eleuthera, and one in Inagua.
There are nine pending cases in total, according to the ministry.
Yesterday, the Cabinet Office announced that the Cecil Wallace-Whitefield Centre, which houses the Office of the Prime Minister, the Ministry of Finance and their agencies, has been closed for cleaning and sanitization following exposure to the virus.
Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis and Deputy Prime Minister K Peter Turnquest have reportedly entered voluntary self-quarantine.
Bahamas Power and Light Company td. (BPL) also confirmed a single confirmed positive case of COVID-19 involving a contractor at the Clifton Pier Power Station (CPPS).
The incident was reported on Monday, according to BPL in a statement.
The individual is reportedly at a Government-run quarantine facility.
The statement read: “Immediately following notification of the positive case, we activated our response plan and began working with the Ministry of Health to identify persons that would have been in close contact with the individual. Per the protocols and our response plan, the CPPS facilities visited by the positive individual were cleaned and sanitized.
“All persons identified as close contacts of the individual have been advised to quarantine and to contact the Ministry of Health for testing. We will continue to work with the Ministry of Health to monitor this case until we are satisfied that all impacted employees and contractors have been tested and cleared for return to work.”
The amendment order, dated August 11, lifted lockdown restrictions on the islands of Inagua, Mayaguana, Crooked Island, Acklins, Long Cay, Long Island, Chub Cay, Rum Cay and Ragged Island as of Monday, August 10, at 5am.