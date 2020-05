NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Ministry of Health has confirmed three additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Providence today.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 100.

The latest cases are an eight-year-old boy, 25-year-old woman, and a 27-year-old man.

All three cases are in isolation at home.

According to the latest dashboard, there are currently 44 active cases in the country.