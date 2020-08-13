COVID-19 cases continue to soar in NP

The Bahamas has one of the highest number of infections among English speaking Caribbean countries

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — With another 53 coronavirus cases confirmed today, The Bahamas now has one of the highest number of COVID-19 infections among English speaking Caribbean countries.

The new cases pushed the total up to 1,089.

The vast majority of the new infections were recorded in New Providence — 51 in New Providence compared to the two confirmed cases in Grand Bahama.

In total, there have been 546 confirmed cases in New Providence, 440 cases in Grand Bahama, 45 in Bimini, 31 in Abaco, 12 in the Berry Islands, eight in Cat Island, five in Exuma, one in Eleuthera and one in Inagua.

The Ministry of Health said investigations were ongoing and health teams continue to follow the condition of the other current COVID-19 positive cases.

Thirty-one patients remain in hospital.

A total of 934 cases remain active. There have been 138 recovered cases.

Fifteen people have died, two of which were non-COVID related deaths.

As of yesterday, 7,242 tests had been performed.

On Tuesday, nine of the 44 new cases were pending.

The ministry said yesterday that all nine cases originated in New Providence, and have been accounted for in the total number of COVID-19 cases for the island.

According to worldometer.com, which tracks and collates data on the coronavirus for each country, Jamaica with its population of nearly 3 million people had 1,065 confirmed cases as of August 12.

Today’s cases were not reflected on the site.

Trinidad and Tobago and the Turks and Caicos Islands had 203 and 241 cases respectively.

Among the non-English speaking Caribbean countries, Dominican Republic topped the list with 83,134 confirmed cases, followed by Haiti with 7,781 cases, and Cuba with 3,174 cases.