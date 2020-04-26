COVID-19 cases climb to 80, seven more patients recover

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Two more women have tested positive for COVID-19 and another seven patients have recovered, the Ministry of Health confirmed today.

The new cases are aged 23 and 49, and are in isolation at home in New Providence.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 80, with seven confirmed cases in Grand Bahama, 64 in New Providence, one in Cat Cay, and eight on the island of Bimini.

According to the dashboard, 22 people have recovered from the disease.

There are 792 people in isolation at home, or quarantined at a government facility.