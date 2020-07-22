COVID-19 cases climb to 194 – 20 new cases

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Health officials have confirmed twenty new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 194.

According to the statement, there are 10 new cases in Grand Bahama, six in New Providence, and two in Cat Island.

However, the dashboard indicates there are also two new cases in Bimini.

No further details were released concerning the new cases. This is the third consecutive day that health officials have been unable to confirm patient details like age, sex, and travel history.

The statement read: “Further details of these cases were unable to be confirmed at the time of the release of this report. Investigations are ongoing, and a complete update of details will be published at a later date.

It added: “Health officials continue to follow the condition of the other current COVID-19 positive cases.”

As of today, there were 194 cases of COVID-19 in The Bahamas — 107 cases in New Providence, 69 in Grand Bahama, 15 in Bimini, two in Cat Island, and one confirmed case in Cat Cay.