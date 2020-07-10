COVID-19 case confirmed in New Providence

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- The Ministry of Health has confirmed a case of COVID-19 in New Providence, taking the number of cases in the country to 108.

The latest case is a 40-year-old man, who reportedly has a history of travel. The man is in isolation at home, according to the Ministry of Health.

As of today, there have been 108 confirmed cases of the virus in The Bahamas — 83 in New Providence, 11 in Grand Bahama, 13 in Bimini and one in Cat Cay.

Beaches and parks are closed on New Providence, Paradise Island and Grand Bahama for the Independence holiday weekend — between Thursday at 10pm until Monday at 5am.

A nightly curfew remains in effect between 10pm and 5am.